Image copyright Sailsbury Journal/Getty Images Image caption Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey is stable after intensive care treatment following the incident

The officer injured in the nerve agent attack has been named by police as Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey.

The officer, 38, who was in intensive care following the incident, is now "stable and conscious", Wiltshire's chief constable Keir Pritchard said.

Ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, are still critically ill after being found collapsed on a bench in Salisbury on Sunday.

Mr Pritchard said Det Sgt Bailey was sitting up and talking in hospital.

"I very much hope Nick will be on his feet back at work very soon," he told the BBC.

"We desperately miss him."

Counter-terrorism officers are working to find the origin of the nerve agent.

Earlier, Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the attempted murder of Mr Skripal and his daughter using a nerve agent was a "brazen and reckless" act.

Meanwhile, a doctor who was one of the first people on the scene has described how she found Ms Skripal slumped unconscious on a bench, vomiting and fitting. She had also lost control of her bodily functions.

The woman, who asked not to be named, told the BBC she moved Ms Skripal into the recovery position and opened her airway, as others tended to her father.

She said she treated her for almost 30 minutes, saying there was no sign of any chemical agent on Ms Skripal's face or body.

The doctor said she had been worried she would be affected by the nerve agent, but added that she "feels fine".