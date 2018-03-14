News Daily: Stephen Hawking dies and Putin misses May's deadline

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Stephen Hawking dies aged 76

The British physicist Stephen Hawking, world-renowned for his work on black holes and relativity, has died at the age of 76. For 54 years he lived with a rare form of motor neurone disease, which left him in a wheelchair and unable to speak except through a voice synthesiser. When first diagnosed, he was given only a few years to live.

But Prof Hawking became famous beyond science, appearing in many TV shows and having his life story portrayed on film and TV. His book, A Brief History of Time, sold more than 10 million copies.

His family paid tribute to "an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years". Here is the story of Stephen Hawking's incredible life.

Putin's deadline passes

Vladimir Putin has not responded to Theresa May's midnight deadline for an explanation over the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Salisbury. So the focus now shifts on to what actions the prime minister is willing to take against the Russian president and his government. Moscow has promised that any "punitive" measures will "meet with a response". It denies being behind the use of a nerve agent against Sergei and Yulia Skripal, but Mrs May has said it's "highly likely" Russia was involved. Here's what we know so far.

Tillerson delivers Russia warning

Rex Tillerson, who's been sacked as US Secretary of State, has delivered a rebuke to Russia in his parting statement, accusing the country of "troubling behaviour and actions". He also failed to thank Donald Trump or praise his policies. The president announced the sacking on Twitter before informing Mr Tillerson. BBC North America editor Jon Sopel looks at where the relationship went wrong.

How The Greatest Showman became a film phenomenon

By Lucy Todd, entertainment reporter

The popularity of the soundtrack has undeniably fed the snowballing interest. The big number, This is Me, may have been passed over for an Oscar last week, but The Greatest Showman album has spent nine weeks at the top of the UK's Official Albums Chart. It now matches Ed Sheeran's Divide as having the second longest unbroken run at number one for the last 20 years - behind only Adele's album 21.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The UK-Russia row continues to dominate the headlines. The i focuses on potential sanctions against Moscow, including freezing oligarchs' assets, while the Daily Mail says Vladimir Putin has delivered a "chilling" warning not to threaten a country with nuclear weapons. The Times says the UK will investigate 14 "Kremlin-related deaths". In other news, the Daily Mirror leads on the possible axing of 1p and 2p coins, saying this will reduce the amount people leave in charity boxes. And the Daily Star warns of another blast of cold weather.

Daily digest

Russian businessman Police look into "unexplained" death of Nikolai Glushkov in London

Gender inequality The Crown's Claire Foy paid less than co-star Matt Smith

Telford abuse Victim numbers "sensationalised", says police chief

Airline apology United accepts "full responsibility" after dog left in overhead locker dies

Lookahead

12:00 Theresa May faces Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other MPs at Prime Minister's Questions.

13:30 Ladies' Day begins at the Cheltenham Festival, jump racing's premier meeting.

On this day

1991 The Birmingham Six walk free from jail after their convictions for the murder of 21 people in two pubs are quashed by the Court of Appeal.

