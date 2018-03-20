News Daily: Cambridge Analytica warrant sought and Corbyn on Putin

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Getty Images

Cambridge Analytica: Warrant sought to inspect company

The British company Cambridge Analytica is accused of using the personal data of 50 million Facebook members to influence the US election. Now the UK's Information Commissioner says she will seek a warrant to inspect the databases and servers used by the firm.

Cambridge Analytica executives have also been filmed by Channel 4 News suggesting the use of honey traps and potentially bribery to discredit politicians. The company denies any wrongdoing.

BBC technology reporter Zoe Kleinman says it's a "sensational story containing allegations of sleaze, psychological manipulation and data misuse". So, how much do we know so far? And BBC technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones wonders what questions have been raised about how our data is handled.

Corbyn: UK must still deal with Putin

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said the UK must continue to do business with Russia, despite "all fingers" pointing to it being behind the Salisbury nerve agent attack. He told BBC Radio 4's World at One that, if he became prime minister, he would challenge President Vladimir Putin over his human rights record.

The 23 Russian diplomats expelled from London after Theresa May said the country was "culpable" for the attack are due to leave later today. Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, are still critically ill in hospital after being found slumped on a bench in Salisbury on 4 March. Russia denies being behind their poisonings. Here's the latest on the case.

Prices 'could fall after Brexit'

How will UK prices fare after Brexit? Well, the Institute for Fiscal Studies says they could fall by 1.2% if the UK were to abolish all tariffs after leaving the EU. But, in a report, it adds that any gains would be small and the figure is based on "optimistic" assumptions.

Who is being expelled from school?

BBC Reality Check

By far the most common reason given for permanently expelling a child is "persistent disruptive behaviour". Other less common reasons include physical and verbal abuse, bullying, racist or sexually inappropriate behaviour and drug and alcohol use. This isn't the whole story, though. The official statistics only capture formal exclusions. But there are concerns that some children are being "managed out" of schools in less formal ways.

Read the full article

