News Daily: Facebook data row and NHS set for pay deal

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright AFP

Facebook data row academic 'is scapegoat'

An academic who created an app which harvested data from 50 million Facebook users says he has been made "a scapegoat" for Facebook and UK firm Cambridge Analytica. Dr Aleksandr Kogan completed work for Cambridge Analytica in 2014, but said he had no idea the data would be used to benefit Donald Trump's US presidential campaign. Facebook says Dr Kogan violated the site's policies.

Last night, Alexander Nix, the chief executive of Cambridge Analytica, was suspended, having been secretly filmed by Channel 4 News appearing to suggest the company could use tactics to discredit politicians online. The company says the programme "grossly misrepresented" Mr Nix's conversation.

It's a complex and fast-moving story. BBC technology correspondent Zoe Kleinman has written a guide to what we know so far. And we look at the extent of Cambridge Analytica's global reach.

NHS pay deal set to be signed off

NHS workers are set to be offered a pay rise worth more than £4bn in total over the next three years, reports BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg. More than a million staff, including nurses, porters and paramedics, could expect average increases of about 6%, after years of a tight spending settlement, she adds. The deal is expected to be agreed by bosses and unions later today, with the lowest-paid workers getting the biggest increases. For example, a porter's salary could rise from £15,000 to £19,000.

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Red Arrows jet crash inquiry continues

Investigators are looking into what caused a Red Arrows jet to crash, killing an engineer and leaving a pilot in hospital. The Hawk aircraft hit the ground at RAF Valley on Anglesey early on Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses have described hearing a loud explosion before seeing "balls of flames" and smoke.

What's the gender pay gap where you work?

The UK's biggest employers have two more weeks to reveal what they pay male and female staff. It's feared some might not make the deadline. But, from what we know so far, how much gender inequality is there at the company or organisation where you work? Find out using the BBC's calculator.

What are the most endangered animals in the world?

BBC Reality Check

The death of the world's last male northern white rhino has rendered the species "functionally extinct". The only hope of reviving the population is through scientific intervention via IVF. But many other species - including the Sumatran rhino, black rhino, amur leopard, forest elephant and Bornean orangutan - are also considered critically endangered, some with fewer than 100 left.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Several newspapers lead with the ongoing allegations against Cambridge Analytica. The i focuses on MPs' demands for Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg to answer their questions over users' privacy. Elsewhere, the Daily Express says pressure is growing on Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt to deal with the social care "crisis", while the Daily Mail describes Mr Hunt's speech on the subject on Tuesday as "a blueprint to transform care for the elderly".

Daily digest

Rohingya children Girls in early teens trafficked into prostitution, BBC investigation finds

Water pollution warning Ocean plastics "could treble in a decade"

Brexit MPs warn of multiple obstacles to EU security deal

Texas explosion Latest Austin incident not a bomb, say police

Adverts cleared Pictures of boy sitting on dog were not real or harmful, says watchdog

If you see one thing today

Image copyright The Woolf Institute

The choir that bridged Sarajevo's divide

If you listen to one thing today

Is wood, not oil, our future?

If you read one thing today

Image copyright ITV

Coronation Street: The story behind David Platt's rape

Lookahead

09:30 The Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment figures for the three months to February.

12:00 Theresa May faces MPs at Prime Minister's Questions.

14:00 Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson gives evidence to the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee on his "responsibilities".

On this day

1999 Ernie Wise, one of the UK's best-loved comedians as one half of Morecambe and Wise, dies aged 73.

From elsewhere

The gun owners of the Parkland generation (New Yorker)

One mum's mission to save British masculinity (Daily Telegraph)

Six simple animations that explain complicated things (National Geographic)

Kevin Pietersen's career assessed (Guardian)

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning