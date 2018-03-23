Cambridge Analytica search warrant granted

UK information commissioner granted warrant to search London offices of data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica.

Cambridge Analytica is facing claims it amassed the data of millions of people without their consent, based on a 2014 quiz on Facebook.

