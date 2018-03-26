Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Heathrow CEO John Holland Kaye responds to criticism from disabled passengers

Disabled passengers who are stranded on planes at Heathrow airport will not be compensated, its chief executive says.

The BBC's Frank Gardner criticised the airport after he was left waiting for 100 minutes because his wheelchair had been misplaced by ground staff.

CEO John Holland Kaye said "I don't think it's reasonable that we should take financial responsibility."

He said Heathrow would aim to help disabled passengers off the plane within 20 minutes of landing.

On Saturday, the BBC's security correspondent said that airports would only listen to disabled passengers if there was a financial penalty.

He has used a wheelchair since being shot six times by militants while reporting in Saudi Arabia, in 2004.

Content is not available

20-minute target

In an exclusive interview with Stephen Nolan on BBC Radio 5 live, Mr Holland-Kaye committed to a new target for disabled people to be disembarked from aircraft.

He said Heathrow will now be working to a standard of "20 minutes", after taking advice from Mr Gardner.

He clarified this would be "20 minutes after everybody else has got off" the aircraft.

Image copyright Getty Images

On Saturday the Stephen Nolan programme was inundated with calls, texts and emails from listeners who reported major problems when travelling through airports across the UK.

One caller, Anne, highlighted that wheelchairs went missing for her and a group of six companions. Adam spoke of his mother being forced to walk from an aircraft, resulting in her being hospitalised.

Mr Holland-Kaye compared his job to that of the "mayor of a city" and promised to fix flaws in Heathrow's provision for disabled passengers.

'Best airport in the world'

He said the airport needed to make sure it had the right information on passengers, to ensure the correct help was available once a plane had landed.

He explained that, in the case of the BBC journalist, the wheelchair had been mislabelled and therefore did not go to the correct gate.

Mr Holland-Kaye said he would be using Heathrow's influence to help airlines and their handlers improve their service and prevent such situations occurring in the future.

Image copyright Getty Images

He apologised to any other passengers who have had a poor experience, and encouraged those affected to get in touch.

He said Heathrow Airport is "committed to making sure that any passengers travelling through Heathrow will have a good experience, and will be treated with dignity and respect."

"We want to be seen as the best airport in the world for passenger service. We've made huge improvements, but clearly we have more to do, and I'm committed to doing that."

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning