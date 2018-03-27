Image copyright PA Image caption Madeleine McCann disappeared in Portugal in 2007

Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have been granted more money to continue the search.

More than £11m has been spent on the Metropolitan Police probe, known as Operation Grange, but funding was due to run out at the end of the month.

A Home Office spokesman said the government was "committed" to the investigation into the 2007 disappearance of Madeleine in Portugal.

Scotland Yard began its own investigation into the case in 2011.

Madeleine's parents Kate and Gerry McCann, of Rothley, Leicestershire, had appealed for the search for their daughter to continue, after she vanished from the family's holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in Portugal in May 2007, aged three.

Detectives investigating the disappearance said last year that a "critical line of inquiry" was still being pursued.

Government funding for the investigation has been agreed every six months, with £154,000 granted from October 2017 until the end of March this year.