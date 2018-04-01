Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption PM makes Grenfell tribute in Easter message

Theresa May has hailed the "triumph of the human spirit" after last year's multiple terror attacks and the Grenfell Tower fire.

In her Easter message, the prime minister said she saw how victims and survivors found strength in their relatives and communities.

She also said the Easter story offered the "inspiring promise of new life" in times of adversity.

Seventy-one people died in the London tower block fire in June 2017.

Four terror attacks - at Westminster Bridge, Manchester Arena, London Bridge and a mosque in north London - killed 36 people last year.

Mrs May, a vicar's daughter and practicing Christian, said: "Easter is the most important time in the Christian calendar.

"A time when we remember Christ's sacrifice on the cross and give thanks for the promise of redemption afforded by his resurrection."

She said the events of 2017 were "some dark moments" for Britain, but added: "I know from speaking to the victims and survivors of these terrible events how vital the love and support they have received from their friends, family and neighbours has been to them as they begin to rebuild their lives."

"In the bravery of those facing adversity, the dedication of our emergency services, and the generosity of local communities, we see the triumph of the human spirit," she said.

"The Easter story contains an inspiring promise of new life and the triumph of hope," she added.

"For Christians around the world facing persecution, the message of the cross and the resurrection help them to stand firm in their faith."