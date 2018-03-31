UK soldier killed fighting IS in Syria named as Sgt Matt Tonroe
The UK soldier killed in Syria while in combat against the Islamic State group has been named as Sgt Matt Tonroe.
The 33-year-old, from the 3rd Battalion the Parachute Regiment, was killed by a roadside bomb on Thursday.
He had been embedded with US forces as part of a counter-terrorism operation.
Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said "his sacrifice, unflinching commitment and bravery" would never be forgotten, while his commanding officer said his bravery was matched by his compassion.