Image copyright Ministry of Defence

The UK soldier killed in Syria while in combat against the Islamic State group has been named as Sgt Matt Tonroe.

The 33-year-old, from the 3rd Battalion the Parachute Regiment, was killed by a roadside bomb on Thursday.

He had been embedded with US forces as part of a counter-terrorism operation.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said "his sacrifice, unflinching commitment and bravery" would never be forgotten, while his commanding officer said his bravery was matched by his compassion.