Parents fool children with Easter 'treats'

Image copyright Saman Shad

The last time it happened was in 1956, so many people made the most of this year's Easter Sunday falling on April Fool's Day.

Parents took to fooling their children by disguising fruit and vegetables as chocolate treats.

Grapes in sweet foils and Brussels sprouts covered in chocolate were just some of the images being shared online.

Staging an egg hunt with no eggs also seemed a popular choice among prankster parents.

Skip Twitter post by @ricedaddy7 I'm combining Easter and April Fools day this year - I'm sending kids out to look for eggs I haven't hidden. — Writer Louis Leung (@ricedaddy7) March 31, 2018 Report

Sydney-based playwright Saman Shad made some "special Easter eggs" for her children.

But it seems the children got some sweet revenge with their comeback.

Robin Heath was described as an "evil genius" for her Easter "treats".

While Ellie Valentine said the combination of Easter Sunday and April Fool's Day was "an opportunity too good to miss".

It was not an "eggcellent" morning for poor Jacqueline.

Skip Twitter post by @EyupJackie My Dad just handed me £100 and said 'Happy Easter'

Was so lovely, I just have him a hug to say thank you! 😆❤️



....Then he snatched it back and said April fools!!!! 😑😫😂#AprilFoolsday — Jacqueline Attwood (@EyupJackie) April 1, 2018 Report

For those of you who may have been caught out, you have 11 years to hatch a plan for revenge as it is expected Easter Sunday will fall on 1 April again in 2029.

By UGC and Social News team