Corbyn criticised for attending left-wing Jewish event

Jeremy Corbyn has been criticised by some of his MPs for attending an event organised by a left-wing group which has criticised mainstream Jewish organisations. Photographs on the Guido Fawkes website show the Labour leader meeting members of Jewdas to mark the Jewish festival of Seder. Jewdas has previously dismissed allegations of anti-Semitism within Labour as right-wing smears.

Labour MP John Woodcock said meeting the group meant Mr Corbyn was sending a message that "extreme views are OK". And colleague Angela Smith called it a "blatant dismissal" of the case made for tackling anti-Semitism in the party.

A spokesman for Mr Corbyn said he had attended the event in a personal capacity, not on behalf of the party. Mr Corbyn has previously apologised for "hurt" caused by failures to address complaints and insisted that Labour does not tolerate anti-Semitism in any form. Here's how the anti-Semitism row unfolded.

Girl, 17, shot dead in London

A 17-year-old girl has been shot dead in Tottenham, north London. She was found in Chalgrove Road with a bullet wound on Monday night and pronounced dead at the scene. In another incident, a 16-year-old boy is critically ill after being shot in Walthamstow, east London. Police do not know if the shootings are connected. The incidents come amid concern over increasing violence in the capital.

UK firm appeals against blue passports decision

As it stands, when blue-and-gold UK passports return next year, following Brexit, they will be made by Franco-Dutch company Gemalto. But De La Rue, the UK firm which makes the burgundy passports currently in use, is appealing against the government's decision to award a £490m contract to its overseas rival. It says its products are "the highest quality and technically most secure". But the Home Office insists Gemalto meets its needs.

The mothers who regret having children

By Jean Mackenzie, Victoria Derbyshire programme

For Joy, who had her daughter 20 years ago, the realisation that she didn't want to be a mother came early. "Everyone speaks of having this child handed to them, and this wild, fabulous love that courses through them. I didn't get any of that. It just looked like a huge responsibility," she says. She struggles to look back on the early years of her daughter's life with any fondness. "It was tough. It was a day-to-day grind of getting through. All mums, I guess, go through this. It's just that I wasn't finding anything I could say that I was thoroughly enjoying. It was bleak."

What the papers say

The Financial Times says a judicial review could be launched against the UK government's decision to allow an overseas company to make the new blue British passport. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reveals that 266,000 people have signed its petition in favour of a ministerial reversal on the subject. Elsewhere, Metro leads on claims that teachers are facing violence from children as young as four. And the Guardian reports that ambulance crews are having to look after patients in vehicles or hospital corridors because of delays at A&E units.

Daily digest

Trade row US criticises China's tariffs on pork, wine and other goods

Cancer diagnosis "One-stop shops" introduced across England

Ivory ban UK's measures "to be among toughest in world"

Data dispute Facebook's Zuckerberg fires back at Apple's Cook

Lookahead

Today A rolling programme of two-day public sector strikes is scheduled to begin in France.

Today Several memorial events are set to take place in St Petersburg, Russia, to mark the first anniversary of the metro attack in which 15 people died.

On this day

1993 The Grand National ends in chaos after most jockeys fail to notice when a false start is called.

