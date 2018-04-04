Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Woman shoots three people at YouTube HQ

More details are emerging of the shooting at YouTube's headquarters in northern California. Police say a woman injured three people before killing herself. The attacker hasn't yet been named.

One of the victims, who is in a critical condition, is believed to be the suspect's 36-year-old boyfriend. Two women, aged 32 and 27, were also injured after gunfire broke out around an outdoor patio and dining area. Events quickly unfolded on social media.

The FBI says it's unusual for women to carry out "active shooter" incidents like this.

London shootings: Second teenager dies

A 16-year-old boy found with bullet wounds in Walthamstow, east London, has died. His death follows that of a 17-year-old girl, named locally as Tanesha Melbourne, who was shot in nearby Tottenham. The incidents come amid increasing concern over violent crime levels in London. The Metropolitan Police has deployed extra officers on the streets of Walthamstow and they are using stop-and-search powers to seize weapons.

Pay gap reporting deadline looms

Some 9,000 companies have until midnight to tell the government what, if any, pay gap exists between male and female employees. Most have already done so, but a few hundred have left it to the very last day. According to the data that had been received by Tuesday afternoon, 78% paid men more than women, while 13% paid women more. The BBC has put together a calculator so you can see what the gap is at firms and organisations around the UK (it's contained within the story link above).

The doctor who really feels his patients' pain

By Claire Bates, BBC Stories

Joel Salinas rushes in to the hospital bathroom and throws up until he's dry heaving. Washing his face, the third-year medical student stares at his pale reflection in the mirror and wills himself to live. He doesn't know it yet, but Salinas has a condition called mirror-touch synaesthesia. Any time he sees someone experience pain, or even just the sense of touch, his brain recreates the sensations in his own body. And on this day in 2008 he has just watched someone die.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The face of 17-year-old Tanesha Melbourne, named unofficially as having been killed in a shooting in London, features on many front pages. The Sun reports that she died in her mother's arms, while the Daily Express's headline, referring to concerns over violence in the capital, asks: "How many more innocents must die?" The Guardian says Home Secretary Amber Rudd will announce greater use of social media to deal with gangs, following the shooting of Tanesha and of a 16-year-old boy who died in a separate incident. Meanwhile, the Times leads on claims Theresa May is struggling to maintain an international alliance against Russia after UK experts failed to name the source of the nerve agent used in the Salisbury poison attack.

Birth trauma I wanted to die, mother tells BBC

Misconduct allegation Advertising boss Sir Martin Sorrell investigated

Hip surgery Duke of Edinburgh to undergo procedure later today

Local elections Do voters care more about bins than Brexit?

Today Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in Istanbul, Turkey, with Syria expected to be high on the agenda.

19:45 Liverpool host Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

1968 Civil rights activist Martin Luther King is shot dead in Memphis, Tennessee, where he was due to lead a march of sanitation workers protesting against low wages and poor working conditions.

