The attempted murder of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia on UK soil has led many to point the finger at Moscow.

The pair were discovered unconscious on a bench in the Wiltshire city of Salisbury on 4 March.

The British government says a military-grade Novichok nerve agent of a type developed by Russia was used in the attack. However, Moscow denies any involvement.

Here's what we know so far about events leading up to their discovery.

Saturday 3 March

Image copyright Facebook

14:40 GMT

Sergei Skripal's 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, flies into London's Heathrow Airport on a flight from Russia.

Police believe she was picked up in Mr Skripal's red BMW by a family friend.

Sunday 4 March

09:15 GMT

Mr Skripal's red BMW is seen in Salisbury in the area of London Road, Churchill Way North and Wilton Road.

London Road is home to Salisbury's cemetery, where Mr Skripal's wife Liudmila and son Alexander are buried.

13:30 GMT

The car is then seen driving down Devizes Road, towards the town centre.

13:40 GMT

1. Mr Skripal, 66, and his daughter arrive at the Sainsbury's upper level car park at the Maltings shopping precinct.

2. They then head to the Bishops Mill Pub.

14:20 GMT

3. They dine at Zizzi restaurant and stay until 15:35 GMT.

Traces of a military-grade nerve agent are later found at the Mill and Zizzi.

16:15 GMT

4. Emergency services receive the first report of an incident. Police find the pair on a bench in an "extremely serious condition".

They are taken to hospital along with police officer Det Sgt Nick Bailey, attending the incident.

Yulia Skripal was discharged from hospital on Monday 9 April. Her father's condition is said to be improving. Det Sgt Bailey was discharged in March.

Police note: all times approximate.