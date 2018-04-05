Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Two more people killed in London

A man in his early 20s has died after being stabbed in east London. Police were approached by the wounded victim in Link Street, Hackney, and tried to give him first aid, but he died at the scene 25 minutes later. And in Upper Clapton Road, less than two miles away, a man in his 50s was pronounced dead following reports of an assault.

The deaths - which follow the shootings of 16-year-old Amaan Shakoor and 17-year-old Tanesha Melbourne earlier this week - bring the number of killings in London this year to 50.

North Korean missiles 'could reach UK in months'

Experts in the US have been warning for months about the development of North Korea's long-range missile programme. Now MPs are saying Kim Jong-un's military could have the capability of hitting the UK within six to 18 months. However, the Commons defence select committee's report adds that there's no evidence that North Korea can arm these missiles with nuclear warheads and describes such a strike as "highly unlikely". Here's an explanation of the North Korea crisis in 300 words.

Facebook scandal 'hit 87 million users'

The figure suggested previously was about 50 million, but Facebook says it now believes the data of up to 87 million users was improperly shared with the UK political consultancy Cambridge Analytica. The BBC has been told that about 1.1 million of those affected are based in the UK. Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has said the company needs to take a "broader view" of its responsibilities towards data. Here's a reminder of what the whole Cambridge Analytica story is about.

Will higher prices make us healthier?

By Kate Smith, Institute for Fiscal Studies

From tomorrow, the UK's tax on sugary drinks will see shoppers asked to pay 18p or 24p more a litre, depending on just how much has been added to their drinks. The price of a 1.75-litre bottle of cola bought from a supermarket could increase by about 25%. In Scotland, from May, alcohol will not be allowed to be sold for less than 50p per unit, which could see a four-pack of cider cost 10% more, while a pack of 20 cans could double in price. Wales is looking at similar measures. This is happening because sugar and alcohol are associated with problems that impose a substantial cost on society. But will all this actually lead people to make better choices?

What the papers say

Several papers lead on the arrest of a 78-year-old man on suspicion of murdering a suspected burglar in south-east London. The Daily Mirror says there is "fury" over the arrest of the pensioner, named locally as Richard Osborn-Brooks. The Daily Mail reports that Mr Osborn-Brooks and his disabled wife were sleeping when two intruders entered their home in Hither Green. In other news, the Times claims security services now know the source of the nerve agent used in the Salisbury poisonings. And tributes are paid to former England captain Ray Wilkins - labelled "Football's Mr Nice Guy" - who has died at the age of 61.

Daily digest

Brazil Ex-President Lula must start prison term, Supreme Court rules

Fridges warning Take fire-risk models off the market, says Which?

Universities Hull beats Oxbridge in equality ranking

Human Planet Tribe's treehouses not real home, says BBC

Lookahead

12:45 Play begins at the Masters, the first major golf championship of the year, with former champion Tiger Woods returning after missing the the tournament for two years because of injury.

20:05 Arsenal host CSKA Moscow in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

On this day

1976 Eccentric American billionaire Howard Hughes - best known as a movie magnate and aviation pioneer - dies aged 70.

