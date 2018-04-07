Image copyright Reuters

The Russian Embassy in London has sent a request for its ambassador, Alexander Yakovenko, to meet with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

An embassy spokesperson said it was "high time" for a meeting to discuss the Salisbury investigation, as well as a "whole range of bilateral issues".

The interaction between the Russian Embassy and the foreign office was "utterly unsatisfactory", they said.

The Foreign office confirmed it received the request.

Sergei and Yulia Skripal were poisoned with a toxic nerve agent called Novichok in Salisbury more than a month ago.

The UK government claims Russia is behind the attack but Moscow has denied all involvement.