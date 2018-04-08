Image copyright EPA Image caption Leila Sherwood never forgot the kiss she planted on the royal cheek

The Prince of Wales has been reunited with a woman who managed to steal a kiss from him nearly 40 years ago.

In 1979, Leila Sherwood made headlines as a 14-year-old when she kissed the young prince on the cheek at Cairns Airport.

Another woman, named after the Queen, burst into tears on meeting her son.

Prince Charles attended a church service and ventured into the rainforest, as his week-long tour in Australia continued.

Ms Sherwood waited outside the St John the Evangelist Church on Sunday, to meet the prince again.

The 54-year-old showed him a newspaper clipping from four decades ago, as the prince left the Sunday service

She said: "He held my hand and said 'bless you' - I didn't want to let go of his hand!"

Image copyright Reuters

Also waiting for a royal greeting was Elizabeth Kulla Kulla, an Aboriginal woman named after Queen Elizabeth.

Ms Kulla Kulla became overwhelmed with emotion as the prince shook her hand.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Charles meets Elizabeth Kulla Kulla, named after his mother

The prince then travelled into Australia's Daintree Rainforest where he met the Kuku Yalanji aboriginals.

He was shown a handmade hunting boomerang and took part in a traditional smoking ceremony, said to help ward off evil spirits, before joining a discussion on sustainable forestry.

Also on the itinerary was a visit to the Cairns base of the Royal Flying Doctors service, which provide medical help to rural communities.

"I'm very proud to be patron of the Flying Doctors. It's a remarkable operation," he said.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption On a busy day for the prince, he also found time to head on board HMAS Leeuwin

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The prince presented the Gloucester Cup - an award for the Royal Australian Navy unit displaying the highest level of overall proficiency for the year

The heir apparent has had a busy week in Australia, which has seen him open the Commonwealth Games, be made an honorary high chief and joke about his upcoming 70th birthday.

"I do know only too well... the strange feeling of disbelief that this is actually happening and that never again, for instance, will it be possible to squeeze into a pair of budgie smugglers," he told a reception in Brisbane.