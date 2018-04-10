Image copyright PA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not invited Theresa May or Jeremy Corbyn to their wedding.

The decision not to have an "official list" of political leaders in attendance also means that US President Donald Trump will not be invited.

The decision was made based on the church's size and the fact Harry is only fifth in line to the throne.

It has also been confirmed that Barack and Michelle Obama, who are friends of Harry, have not been invited.

Among the 600 guests who will be attending the ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor. on 19 May, will be a 12-year-old girl injured in the Manchester Arena attack.

Amelia Thompson, from Dronfield Woodhouse, near Sheffield, was left traumatised after witnessing the bomb blow up after the Ariana Grande concert in May 2017. She also damaged her vocal chords from screaming in horror.