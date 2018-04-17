Image copyright PA Image caption Doreen and Neville Lawrence: Officer "Hagan" gathered intelligence on their failing relationship in 1998

A long-delayed inquiry into abuses by undercover police has published the covert name used by the officer who "spied" on the Stephen Lawrence family campaign.

The Metropolitan Police officer who gathered intelligence during the 1998 public inquiry into the murder used the name "Dave Hagan".

Hagan was a member of the controversial Special Demonstration Squad and between 1996 and 2001 infiltrated four left-wing campaign groups.

His information was passed to Scotland Yard bosses who were fighting damning accusations that the murder investigation had been marred by racism.

Dave Hagan is the 30th "cover name" to be released by the inquiry out of approximately 200 officers who will be at the heart of the investigation.

The officer, whose real identity is being protected by the inquiry, has fought against his false name being revealed, saying he was suffering from long-standing mental health problems.

According to the inquiry, he was deployed by the Metropolitan Police to gather intelligence on the activities of the Socialist Workers Party, the anarchist group Class War, Movement Against the Monarchy, and Movement for Justice.

It's during his deployment in the last of those organisations that it's believed he became involved in the Lawrence family's campaign - and directly gathered information on Doreen and Neville Lawrence, including telling Scotland Yard chiefs the couple had secretly separated.

Some of the information Hagan gathered was passed in a critical meeting to Richard Walton, a now-retired senior officer. Mr Walton was helping to formulate Scotland Yard's final submissions to the inquiry, where it faced being labelled as institutionally racist.

The Home Office's own review of the episode described Hagan as a "spy in the Lawrence family camp" at a crucial point in their fight for justice against the Metropolitan Police. Hagan, previously only known as "N81," told the Home Office team he had been following orders.

Part of Hagan's mission is believed to have included targeting Duwayne Brooks, Stephen's friend who was with him the night he was murdered.

Today, Mr Brooks welcomed the release of the name - and demanded that Scotland Yard release all secret files on him that were written by Hagan.

"At last the speculation is over and I can try and piece together what parts of my life 'Dave Hagan' intruded on," he said.

"Which bits of my private life did he snoop on? How much of my confidential legal advice did he leach out of me?

"Which campaigns for justice did he infiltrate and perhaps subvert? Trying to remember after 20 years of unnecessary delay is hard, and makes holding the police accountable that much harder."