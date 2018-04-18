Prince Harry and Meghan Markle begin Commonwealth work
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have begun their work with the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London.
The couple were introduced to about 40 of the 500 young leaders as part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) week.
The Youth Forum, which Harry opened on Monday, is being held at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre.
Harry said Ms Markle was "hugely excited" to be joining him in his duties.
The prince has been appointed a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador by the Queen, but it is unusual for Ms Markle - who has not yet married into the Royal Family - to be included in a high-profile summit like CHOGM.
The Youth Forum aims to encourage young people to debate challenges facing their generation, and agree youth-led initiatives to help solve those challenges.
Ms Markle and the prince will also attend a Women's Empowerment reception on Thursday, hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.
The event involves charities and organisations that work to promote global gender equality through girls' education.
Heads of the 53 Commonwealth nations are also attending events in both London and Windsor as part of the CHOGM summit, which is staged every two years to discuss the major challenges facing the Commonwealth's 2.4 billion citizens.
Ms Markle and Prince Harry are due to be married in Windsor on 19 May.