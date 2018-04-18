Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Commonwealth Youth Forum in London.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have begun their work with the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London.

The couple were introduced to about 40 of the 500 young leaders as part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) week.

The Youth Forum, which Harry opened on Monday, is being held at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre.

Harry said Ms Markle was "hugely excited" to be joining him in his duties.

The prince has been appointed a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador by the Queen, but it is unusual for Ms Markle - who has not yet married into the Royal Family - to be included in a high-profile summit like CHOGM.

Image copyright PA Image caption Prince Harry and Ms Markle met around 40 youth leaders at the event

Image copyright PA Image caption Prince Harry has been appointed a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador by the Queen

The Youth Forum aims to encourage young people to debate challenges facing their generation, and agree youth-led initiatives to help solve those challenges.

Ms Markle and the prince will also attend a Women's Empowerment reception on Thursday, hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Image copyright PA Image caption The prince said Ms Markle was "hugely excited" to begin her work

Image copyright PA Image caption The Youth Forum is part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting week

The event involves charities and organisations that work to promote global gender equality through girls' education.

Heads of the 53 Commonwealth nations are also attending events in both London and Windsor as part of the CHOGM summit, which is staged every two years to discuss the major challenges facing the Commonwealth's 2.4 billion citizens.

Ms Markle and Prince Harry are due to be married in Windsor on 19 May.