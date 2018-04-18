UK enjoys warmest day of the year so far
- 18 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
After the winter that never seemed to end, the UK is enjoying the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures of 25C recorded in Gravesend, Kent.