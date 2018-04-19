Image copyright Shutterstock

Sir Alan Parker has resigned as Save the Children's international chairman after 10 years in the role, the organisation has said.

He also stepped down from the boards of the Save the Children Association and Save the Children International.

Sir Alan was due to leave in December but "felt it right at this moment to bring forward his succession".

In a letter to colleagues, he said a change was needed given the challenges facing the charity and the sector.

Sir Alan is the founder and chairman of the PR firm Brunswick and counts former prime ministers among his friends.

Gordon Brown is godfather to his youngest son, and when David Cameron left Number 10, it was Sir Alan's west London mansion that became the Camerons' temporary home.