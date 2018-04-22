TSB customers report online problems

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

TSB customers have reported problems with their online banking after weekend upgrades to the company's systems.

The bank warned its users that it was carrying out upgrades between 16:00 BST on Friday and 18:00 on Sunday.

But a number of customers were still facing problems on Sunday evening. One customer was credited with £13,000 he didn't have, and could see details of someone else's account.

TSB apologised and said it is working to fix the issues as a priority.

Skip Twitter post by @TSB We’re planning an upgrade to our systems between 4pm Friday 20th of April until 6pm Sunday 22nd of April. We’re sorry but during this time some services, like online banking, making payments or transferring money won’t be possible. For details please visit https://t.co/jSmnTgJcDZ pic.twitter.com/H3JWJtgNxC — TSB (@TSB) April 19, 2018 Report

Laim McKenzie, from Paisley, in Scotland, signed into his app shortly after 18:00 on Sunday and discovered the problem.

The 20-year-old said: "I saw the details of one other account holder, as well as my own.

"My balance, because of my overdraft, is in minus, but my balance was showing at £13,000.

"I closed the app and went in again at 19:00 and only my account was showing - but my balance was showing at zero.

"I've closed the app again and have not been able to access it since."

Other customers have taken to Twitter to complain about issues, including being unable to log into their internet banking accounts, being unable to transfer funds and not being able to make payments.

Skip Twitter post by @CattClan Why is nothing every delivered well in this world??!! App doesnt work just says 'something went wrong' and website logon is like wading through treacle.... why bother upgrading? not really surprised though — Nigel Catt (@CattClan) April 22, 2018 Report

TSB has issued a statement apologising to customers for the problems.

A spokeswoman said: "Unfortunately, there are some intermittent problems affecting these services.

"Both the app and internet banking should be up and running again soon."