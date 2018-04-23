Image copyright PA

The Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted to hospital in the early stages of labour with her third child.

Catherine and the Duke of Cambridge travelled to the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, in central London on Monday morning.

Catherine has been on maternity leave since making a last royal visit to a charity lunch in London on 22 March.

The baby will be fifth in line to the throne and the Queen's sixth great-grandchild.

The duchess's pregnancy was announced in October.

As with her previous two pregnancies, Catherine, 35, has suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe morning sickness.