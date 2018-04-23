Stephen Lawrence Day to be held annually

Image copyright AFP

A national day of commemoration for murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence will take place on 22 April every year, the prime minister has said.

It comes as the family of the black teenager attends the 25th anniversary memorial of his death in London.

The 18-year-old was stabbed to death in a racially motivated attack in Eltham, south London, in 1993.

Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are attending the service at St-Martin-in-the-Fields, Trafalgar Square.

Prime Minister Theresa May made the announcement when speaking at the memorial service.

Mr Lawrence was set upon by a gang, stabbed and left to die in Eltham on the evening of 22 April 1993.

Two of the group of up to six men who attacked the teenager and friend Duwayne Brooks have been convicted of murder, but the rest have evaded justice.

David Norris and Gary Dobson are both serving life sentences.

The Macpherson Report into the investigation into Stephen Lawrence's death found that there had been "institutional racism" in the police.