A BBC editor has told the High Court he has no concerns about the airing of helicopter images of Sir Cliff Richard's flat during a police search.

Jonathan Munro said that the footage, broadcast in August 2014, had not been "referred up" on the day of the search.

Sir Cliff is suing the BBC for naming him and broadcasting the footage of his flat in Berkshire during a sexual assault inquiry into the singer.

He says broadcasting the images was a "very serious invasion" of privacy.

Sir Cliff, who denied the allegation, was not arrested or charged.

Mr Munro, the BBC's head of newsgathering, told Mr Justice Mann: "No referrals were made to me about any helicopter images."

He added that he had watched the helicopter images while writing a witness statement and said: "I do not have any concerns about the broadcasting of these images."

The singer claims he suffered "profound and long-lasting damage" from the coverage. He is suing the BBC over the misuse of private information and breaking data protection rules.

The BBC disputes his allegations. It says the BBC report on the police inquiry was in the public interest.

In 2014 South Yorkshire Police searched Sir Cliff's flat in Sunningdale, Berkshire, while investigating an allegation the singer sexually assaulted a boy under the age of 16 in Sheffield in 1985.

In June 2016 it was announced he would not face any charges.