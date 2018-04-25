Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Corbyn fails to convince Jewish groups

Image copyright PA

Jeremy Corbyn described his meeting with Jewish leaders on Tuesday as "positive and constructive". They, however, called it "disappointing" and a "missed opportunity".

It was arranged by the Labour leader as he tries to get to tackle the accusations of anti-Semitism dogging his party. But the Jewish Leadership Council and the Board of Deputies of British Jews said his proposals "fell short of the minimum level of action" they had called for. Labour, though, says it has agreed to settle "the vast majority" of the outstanding cases by the end of July, and will set out further measures soon.

The BBC's political correspondent Iain Watson says this issue is undermining Labour's "brand" as a party that stands for equal rights and anti-racism, and potentially diverting the leadership from next Thursday's local election contests. It would certainly be helpful if Jewish leaders had accepted some progress had been made, he adds, and without that, this row remains a potent weapon for Labour's political opponents.

Fight over toddler's future goes on

On Tuesday, a High Court judge ruled that the parents of seriously ill boy Alfie Evans cannot take him to Italy for further treatment, but the family's lawyers say they plan to challenge that later.

The 23-month-old has a degenerative disease from which doctors at Liverpool's Alder Hey hospital insist he cannot recover. His parents, though, argue that since his life support was withdrawn on Monday he has done much better than anticipated and should be given one final chance. The judge said the toddler's continued life was a "special opportunity" for his parents to spend time with him - not the time for more legal manoeuvres.

Read more on Alfie's case.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Positive noises on Iran deal

The 2015 nuclear deal struck between Iran and six world powers was the signature foreign policy achievement of Barack Obama's presidency, but Donald Trump has refused to back it, throwing the whole thing into jeopardy. Now, though, he and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have suggested there could be a new agreement - "a much bigger" deal - rather than it being dead in the water altogether.

The BBC's Barbara Plett-Usher said the hint of progress shows Mr Macron - the first foreign leader treated to a state visit by Mr Trump - seems to know how to talk to the president. What does the Iran deal entail and could it really collapse? Read our guide.

How can businesses tackle sexual harassment?

By Katie Prescott and Charlotte McDonald

"I've just moved house, do you want to come over and test my mattress?" Charlotte reads from a list of #MeToo moments - the times in her career where she has experienced some kind of unwanted sexual attention. As a solicitor working in property, this text message from one of her clients is just the tip of the jaw-dropping iceberg. "The worst one was by a married senior colleague. We had been at an event with lots of alcohol and he was brushing my hair with his wedding ring hand and saying I was very pretty."

Read the full article

What the papers say

Image copyright Times, Guardian

The personal chemistry between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron is on full display. Pictures show them "hugging, hand-holding and cheek-kissing", as the Guardian puts it, while the Daily Telegraph says that if physical intimacy is any sign of diplomatic closeness, the pair are in the full throes of a political bromance. For the Daily Mail, it is a pragmatic attempt to establish France as the crucial post-Brexit bridge between the US and Europe. Elsewhere, the Times says the government is set to ban special promotions on foods considered to be high in fat, sugar or salt, after opposition leaders gave their backing to measures to tackle the obesity crisis.

Daily digest

Muslim foster case Times newspaper "distorted" its coverage, regulator says

Anfield attack Man critically hurt outside Champions League game

Lumley Actress "terrified" all men are now seen as "bad"

Top prize UK ticketholder scoops £121m jackpot

If you see one thing today

Where are you on the UK fat scale?

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

The long shadow of Canary Wharf

If you read one thing today

Image copyright PA

Will Salisbury ever recover?

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

12:00 The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse publishes an interim review of its work so far.

Today: The name of the new royal baby, born on Monday, may be revealed.

On this day

1980 A top-secret attempt by the US to free American hostages held in the Iranian capital, Tehran, collapses in failure, with the death of eight soldiers.

From elsewhere

Do gun owners want gun control? Yes, some say, post-Parkland (New York Times)

Is the party over for tourism in Ibiza? (Daily Telegraph)

'A complete sham': The airport parking scam that's after your pension (Daily Mirror)

Cricket for idiots: There are 100 reasons not to like the ECB's big idea (Guardian)