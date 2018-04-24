The Debrief: Female-focused digital brand faces closure
Digital media brand The Debrief has announced it is facing closure.
In a statement, the website said it could not "see a viable future", despite its recent success at the British Media Awards.
Launched in 2014, The Debrief aimed to reflect the contemporary issues facing young women.
The statement added many of its writers would now likely contribute to sister publication, Grazia.
"The Debrief was borne from the realisation that there was nowhere online that was talking to young women about the topics they cared about the most in a way they could relate to," it said.
Speaking to The Guardian when the website launched, its co-founder Lauren Holleyoake defined The Debrief's demographic as "constantly connected, influential, 20-something women".
During its four-year run, the website has conducted numerous investigations, including Mad About The Pill - launched in conjunction with BBC Women's Hour - which explored the link between hormone contraceptives and mental health.
It also helped to enforce a ban on letting agency fees through its Make Renting Fair campaign.
The recipient of numerous awards, the website came third in the digital product of the year category at last year's British Media Awards.
Reacting on social media, many readers said they were "heartbroken" at the closure.
Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.