Prince Charles and Prince Harry have marked Anzac Day by laying wreaths at separate services to pay tribute to Australia and New Zealand's war dead.

The day also commemorates the first major battle involving Australian and New Zealand forces in World War One.

The Prince of Wales attended a traditional dawn service at Villers-Bretonneux in France.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was joined by his fiancee Meghan Markle at Wellington Arch in London's Hyde Park Corner.

Thousands of men of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (Anzacs) died during the failed Gallipoli landings in Turkey in 1915, which aimed to take control of the Dardanelles waterway - a key route to the Black Sea and Russia.

Prince Charles is attending the commemorations on behalf of his mother, the Queen.

During the dawn service at the Australian National Memorial near the town of Villers-Bretonneux, the prince gave a reading to mark 100 years since a battle in which some 2,400 Australians were killed.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Prince of Wales paid tribute to the fallen as he marked the centenary of the Battle of Villers-Bretonneux

Image copyright PA Image caption He also met an indigenous didgeridoo player

In April 1918, troops alongside British personnel helped to recapture the French town from German forces in the Battle of Villers-Bretonneux.

He was joined by Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

Meanwhile in London, Ms Markle and the prince were welcomed with a traditional Maori greeting called a hongi - the pressing of noses and the sharing of one another's breath.

Image copyright PA Image caption In London, Prince Harry was joined by his fiancee Meghan Markle for the first time at an Anzac Day service

Image copyright PA Image caption Ms Markle was told about Maori traditions before the prince laid a floral tribute

Image copyright PA Image caption Prince Harry placed a wreath at the foot of the Australian memorial

Later in the service, there was a performance of the Maori war cry - the haka - famously seen by New Zealand's All Blacks rugby team.

Prince Harry, who spent a decade in the armed forces, left a handwritten note on his wreath to the fallen soldiers.

It said: "For all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in pursuit of our freedom. Thank you. Harry".

Prince Harry also laid a floral tribute at the Australian war memorial.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption He led tributes at the dawn service in Hyde Park Corner

Image copyright PA Image caption With a handwritten note, the prince paid his respects to those who had "made the ultimate sacrifice"

Schoolchildren read prayers and the Last Post was played before all took part in a minute's silence.

Sir Jerry Mateparae, the high commissioner of New Zealand, said Ms Markle was "very interested" in the service.

"It's her first Anzac service so we were explaining what it meant to us and the Australian memorial, so for her it was a new experience," he said.

The first time Anzac Day was commemorated in the capital was when King George V attended a Westminster Abbey service in 1916, a year after the landings at Gallipoli.