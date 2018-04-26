Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Big firms make plastics pact



Thanks to the "Blue Planet effect", there's been a flurry of action to tackle the scourge of plastic pollution. Now more than 40 major supermarkets, retailers and manufacturers have signed up to the UK Plastics Pact, a voluntary commitment to cut the amount they use over the next seven years.

Many firms are already taking some steps, like these, but the pact goes further. The likes of Asda and Marks and Spencer say they'll make 100% of plastic packaging recyclable or compostable and get rid of "difficult or unnecessary" single use plastic packaging altogether.

The signatories are responsible for more than 80% of plastic packaging sold through UK supermarkets, so the move has been welcomed. But environmental groups stress that the word "voluntary" is important and government action will be needed to make sure the promises are delivered.

How easy is it to live plastic-free? The BBC's Christine Jeavans first tried it 10 years ago - here's how she got on when she tried again in 2018. And if you want to cut down on your use, here are five steps you can take.

Serial killer case

The so-called Golden State Killer terrorised California in the 1970s and 80s, and is blamed for 12 murders, 51 rapes and more than 120 burglaries. Now police have arrested one of their own - a former officer - who is believed to be responsible. Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, was identified after investigators used "discarded DNA" to match him to the crimes.

Political ads promise

Facebook's chief technology officer gets a grilling later from MPs, but he'll be hoping to get them in a good mood with a promise to vet all political adverts in time for the May 2019 local elections. Mike Schroepfer is set to promise that such ads will only be allowed if they are submitted by authenticated accounts. They'll be labelled "political" and it'll be made clear who paid for them.

It's not going to get him off the hook, though, when it comes to questions about the leak of Facebook data to the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica and the use of Facebook in past elections, notably the EU referendum.

Migrant removal targets

Another unwelcome headline this morning for Home Secretary Amber Rudd, who's faced calls to resign over the Windrush scandal. On Wednesday, she told MPs the Home Office didn't set targets for removing people found to be in the UK illegally, but now it's emerged that actually, they do. Or at least they did as recently as 2015-16, as an inspection report from the time proves. Nevertheless, the Home Office says it has never been policy to take decisions arbitrarily to meet a target.

What to expect from inter-Korea talks

By Virginia Harrison, BBC News, Singapore

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will meet on Friday in an act of diplomacy not seen for more than a decade. This rare dialogue comes after months of improving relations between the two countries and will pave the way to proposed talks between the United States and North Korea. Denuclearisation and peace on the peninsula will top the agenda. While analysts are sceptical Pyongyang will agree to give up its nuclear weapons, the summit carries promise for both Koreas.

What the papers say



The plastics pledge is covered widely, with the Daily Mail saying it marks the "Day the Tide Truly Turned". The Times describes it as the most significant voluntary initiative so far, but the Guardian is concerned that it comes with no enforcement mechanism. The continuing legal dispute over Alfie Evans makes the front page of the Metro. Under the headline "Conspiracy to Murder", the paper says his father, Tom Evans, is to launch a private prosecution against doctors. But writing in the i, Deborah Orr says in his grief, Mr Evans is unable to see that he is being used by "right-to-life propagandists". Finally, several papers carry photos of tired new dad Prince William nodding off in a service on Wednesday.

Lookahead

Afternoon MPs to debate the UK's plan to leave the customs union after Brexit - there'll be a non-binding, but still significant, vote at the end.

On this day

1962 The US lands its first rocket, Ranger IV, on the Moon - three years after the Russians achieved the first-ever lunar impact.

