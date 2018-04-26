William to be best man at royal wedding

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle on 19 May in Windsor

Prince Harry has asked his brother Prince William to be his best man at his wedding to Meghan Markle, Kensington Palace has said.

Prince Harry had been the Duke of Cambridge's best man at his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.

Prince Harry will marry Ms Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor, on 19 May.

More than 600 guests have been invited to the ceremony with 1,000 members of the public being welcomed to the grounds of Windsor Castle.

A further 200 guests - including the Spice Girls - have been invited to the couple's evening reception.

Earlier this week, the palace announced the list of musicians who will be playing at the wedding.

They include a gospel choir and 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who won the 2016 BBC's Young Musician.