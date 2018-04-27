Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Korean leaders come together

"A new history begins now - at the starting point of history and the era of peace." That's the message written by Kim Jong-un after he became the first North Korean leader to cross into South Korea over the military line that has divided the two nations since 1953. He was greeted by South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in with warm handshakes and big smiles.

The symbolic summit is the culmination of months of improving relations. Its focus is on North Korea's controversial nuclear weapons programme - although analysts are sceptical about how serious its offer to give up those weapons really is.

Every detail of the trip has been precisely planned, right down to the food. Menu choices also brought a moment of humour when Mr Kim joked about bringing some of North Korea's famous cold noodles.

While hugely important in itself, the visit has added significance because it's seen as a prelude to a proposed meeting between Mr Kim and Donald Trump by early June - an unprecedented move as no sitting US president has met a North Korean leader.

Read more about Mr Moon and Mr Kim, and don't miss a moment of the summit with our live updates.

Doctors refused visas

The NHS is struggling to recruit enough doctors from overseas because of strict rules around visas, according to health leaders. The Home Office has capped the number of skilled non-EU workers who can come to the UK, but NHS bosses say that is making rota gaps wider and waiting lists longer. Their warning comes at a time when one-in-11 health service posts is reportedly vacant - and as our 10 charts show, it has a whole host of other struggles too.

The Home Office says the cap is in the national interest. It points out that many health service jobs, like nursing, are on the shortage occupation list, so are given priority in international recruitment.

Alfie's father reaches out

The father of seriously ill toddler Alfie Evans says he wants to "build a bridge" with the hospital and doctors he has fought so passionately. He asked those protesting outside Alder Hey in Liverpool against medics' refusal to treat Alfie to now "go home".

The battle over Alfie's future has become bitter and personal at times. Mr Evans has suggested his son is a "prisoner" at the hospital, and had lodged a private prosecution of doctors, allegedly for murder. But on Thursday, he praised those caring for his son and said he wanted to work with his treatment team "on a plan that provides our boy with the dignity and comfort he needs".

Our Reality Check team explain when parents can be denied the final say over their children's future.

How Brexit could change the gigs you go to

By Jimmy Blake and Jim Connolly

Ed Sheeran, Adele, Stormzy: British artists who have followed a well-trodden path of festival slots and small gigs around Europe on their way to becoming some of the UK's biggest names in music. But what if acts looking to follow in their footsteps, and those from the EU hoping to make it in the UK, had to deal with extra costs and the "royal pain" of stricter border controls? The government's told Newsbeat it's "committed to protecting" the British music scene when Brexit happens... So how could Brexit affect the music industry for artists, people working behind the scenes - and for you, the fans?

Read the full article

What the papers say

A number of papers express outrage at the possible sale of Wembley Stadium. "Is nothing sacred?" asks the Daily Express, while the Daily Mirror argues that "flogging the home of English football is selling the soul of our national game". But the chief football writer for the Times, Henry Winter, can't understand the outrage. "What's the fuss?" he asks, "the FA sold out Wembley long ago." The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail claim President Trump could avoid London when he visits Britain in July to stop mass protests overshadowing the trip. The Daily Star says Theresa May will use the visit to "jostle for influence" after Mr Trump developed an "unlikely friendship" with the French president.

Lookahead

10:30 Campaigners will lodge an appeal against the first-ever ban imposed by a council on anti-abortion protests.

Today Liverpool will meet representatives from Roma, Uefa and Italian police and security services to discuss fears for the safety of fans attending the Champions League semi­-final second leg next week.

On this day

1992 Betty Boothroyd is elected to the post of House of Commons Speaker - the first woman in its 700-year history.

