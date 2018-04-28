Legal battle toddler Alfie Evans dies

Image copyright Kate James Image caption Alfie Evans was taken off life support on Monday evening

Alfie Evans, the 23-month-old toddler at the centre of a High Court legal battle, has died, nearly a week after his life support was withdrawn.

The boy from Merseyside, who had a degenerative brain condition, died at 02:30 BST, his father Tom Evans said.

On Facebook he wrote: "My gladiator lay down his shield and gained his wings... absolutely heartbroken."

Alfie's parents lost legal challenges against a High Court ruling allowing the hospital to withdraw ventilation.