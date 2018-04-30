Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Amber Rudd quits as home secretary

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has resigned, saying in a letter to the prime minister that she "inadvertently misled" MPs over Home Office targets for removing illegal immigrants from the UK. She had come under pressure to quit over the Windrush scandal. Labour's Diane Abbott said Ms Rudd had "done the right thing" in going.

Ms Rudd had been due to address the House of Commons later today, but telephoned Theresa May on Sunday to say she was quitting. This followed the Guardian publishing a letter, in which she set out her "ambitious but deliverable" aim of deporting 10% more illegal immigrants over the next few years to the prime minister.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg says the Conservative Party "was fighting hard" to keep Ms Rudd in place, but there was a "mismatch" between what she told MPs last week and the evidence that later emerged. Political reporter Gavin Stamp looks at where it all went wrong for her.

We'll have all the latest reaction to the resignation - and any news on a replacement.

Cap overdraft fees and interest payments, says Labour

Labour is promising to end what it calls the "national scandal" of low-paid households being trapped in debt. Shadow chancellor John McDonnell says he wants to cap the total amount anyone could pay in bank overdraft fees or interest repayments. This would impose a limit of £24 per month per £100 borrowed on any interest, fees and charges related to an overdraft. The Treasury says it's already tightened the rules to help ensure only people who can afford loans get them.

Royal wedding: BBC waives licence for parties

Now it's just fingers crossed for some decent weather. The BBC has waived the need for communities to take out special licences to show the royal wedding at street parties and other events on 19 May. Usually premises must be covered for showing live TV or iPlayer. The BBC said it had taken decision because the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was an event of "national importance". Here's what we know so far about the big day.

Will our online lives soon become 'private' again?

By Dr Sandra Wachter, Oxford University

In Europe, from 25 May, a new law called the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will be in place. The aim is to give individuals the power to make informed choices about how their data is collected and used. Personal data can only be collected for precise and predefined purposes. Companies will have to be very clear about how and why they are collecting it.

New transparency rules are intended to make sure consumers know what types of data are being collected when they use an app or platform, as well as who it might be shared with. This is why we have been seeing the notices about "important updates" popping up on Facebook and Twitter, for example.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The resignation of Amber Rudd is all over the front pages. The Daily Mail says she was "forced" to go because of the pressure on her, adding that her departure is a "huge blow" to Theresa May. The Daily Mirror uses the headline "Good Ruddance", and the Daily Express says the prime minister has been left "in crisis". Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports that supermarkets Sainsbury's and Asda will outdo Tesco in terms of market share once they merge. And the Daily Star says TV presenter Ant McPartlin is planning a return to screens in the autumn.

Daily digest

Washington talks Nigeria President Buhari becomes first African leader to meet Trump at White House

Bus crash One person in critical condition after collision in Glasgow

Brrrrr Wet and "unseasonably cold" weather hits the UK

Diesel trial Case collapse shows "systemic disclosure failings", warns judge



Lookahead

16:30 MPs discuss the Windrush scandal in a debate in Westminster Hall based on an e-petition.

20:00 Tottenham Hotspur host Watford in the Premier League.

On this day

1975 The war in Vietnam ends as the government in Saigon announces its unconditional surrender to North Vietnamese forces.

