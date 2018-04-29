Image copyright EPA Image caption Donald Trump refused to open the new US embassy in London earlier this year because he did not like the location

Donald Trump has again criticised the decision to move the US embassy in London to Nine Elms, describing the location as "lousy" and "horrible".

The US president, who visits the UK in July, said in January the sale of the Grosvenor Square site was a "bad deal".

The decision to move was taken during George W Bush's presidency, although President Trump has previously blamed his predecessor, Barack Obama.

The new embassy, which cost $1bn (£730m), holds 800 members of staff.

Mr Trump said he thought - but would have to check - that officials sold the previous site for $250m (£181m).

Speaking at a rally in Michigan, the president said: "In the UK, in London, we had the best site in all of London. The best site.

"Well, some genius said: 'We're gonna sell the site and then we're going to take the money and build a new embassy.'

"That sounds good right, but you've got have money left over if you do that, right?"

He added: "By the way, they wanted me to cut the ribbon on the embassy [in January] and I said: 'I'm not going. I don't wanna do it.'"

The building itself was never owned outright by the United States. It owned a 999-year leasehold, but the freehold is owned by Grosvenor Estates.

BBC diplomatic correspondent James Landale said the embassy was moved from its Mayfair site because it was too small to install the modern security it needed.

The new embassy in Nine Elms was opened on 16 January 2018.