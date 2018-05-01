Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright EPA Image caption Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at an exhibition about his country's nuclear achievements last month

UK backs Iran nuclear deal, despite weapons claims

The UK government has said it supports a "vitally important" nuclear deal with Iran, despite Israel saying the country is still covertly seeking atomic weapons. The US said Israel's claims were "consistent" with its own intelligence. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Tehran of not "telling the truth".

Six nations signed an accord in 2015 lifting sanctions on Iran if it abandoned its nuclear weapons programme. Iran, which says it has only ever sought to develop nuclear energy, said Israel's revelations were a "childish stunt" aimed at influencing US President Donald Trump's decision on whether to remain in the deal. He's due to make his choice by 12 May. So, could the agreement collapse?

Scotland brings in minimum alcohol pricing

The minimum price of two-litre bottle of high-strength cider has risen from £2.50 to £7.50 in Scotland. Own-brand vodka, gin and whisky have also increased by as much as £3 a bottle, as have some cheap wines and multi-pack beers. The Scottish government says raising the cost of cheap, high-strength booze will help tackle heavy drinking. But the new law is not a tax and any extra revenue from higher prices will go to the supermarkets. Here's how the change works.

Could what you eat influence the menopause?

Scientists say a woman's diet could influence the age at which the menopause begins. A high carbohydrate intake, including lots of pasta and rice, was associated with bringing it on one-and-a-half years early on average. The University of Leeds study also discovered a diet rich in oily fish and peas and beans could delay natural menopause. But experts say many other factors, including genes, influence timing.

'I learned my husband was dead on a police computer'

By Michael Race

Heavily pregnant Samantha Dixon was scrolling through the messages on Thames Valley Police's computer system when she read that her husband PC James "Dixie" Dixon had been killed on duty. Even in her shock, it did not escape Mrs Dixon it was a cruel irony that she, as a police officer who had supported countless families through bereavement, should herself be facing such a dreadful loss. Her husband, who was something of a celebrity as one of the stars of the Sky One police reality TV show Road Wars, had been involved in a motorcycle crash. The screen read PC James Dixon was "going to die or was dead", says Mrs Dixon. "I thought, 'No, it won't be him, he's invincible', because you always think that they are."

What the papers say

Photographs of Sajid Javid's unusual pose as he stood outside the Home Office on his first day in charge feature on several front pages. The i says his appointment as home secretary signals a "fresh start" for the department. The Times adds that he wants to end a "hostile era" for illegal immigrants. Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror claims pressure is mounting on Prime Minister Theresa May to resign over the Windrush scandal. And the Daily Express leads on a "crisis" in care homes in the UK.

Daily digest

Windrush vow Sajid Javid promises to "do right" by victims of scandal

Cardinal Pell Vatican treasurer ordered to stand trial on sexual assault charges

Harvey Weinstein Actress Ashley Judd sues film mogul for "damaging" career

May Day quiz How much do you know about it?

Lookahead

09:00 French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Australia for a three-day visit.

11:50 Transport Secretary Chris Grayling addresses the Infrarail 2018 trade show at ExCel London.

15:00 A memorial service takes place for England footballer Ray Wilkins in Chelsea, west London.

On this day

1994 Brazilian racing driver Ayrton Senna dies in a crash at the San Marino Grand Prix at Imola, aged 34.

