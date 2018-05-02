Image copyright MOD Image caption The civilian died after a strike by an RAF Reaper drone

An RAF strike on the so-called Islamic State group has caused a civilian casualty, the Ministry of Defence has admitted for the first time.

It says a Reaper drone fired on an IS vehicle in Syria this year, "unintentionally" killing a civilian on a motorbike when he crossed the target area at the last minute.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said the incident was "deeply regrettable".

The RAF has carried out more than 1,600 strikes against IS in Syria and Iraq.

The MoD says it has done "everything possible" to minimise the risk to civilians and highlighted the professionalism of the RAF crews involved, their "rigorous targeting" procedures and use of "precision weapons".

The UK is second to the US in the number of airstrikes it conducted for a coalition of 75 countries formed in 2014 to defeat IS.