Image copyright PA Image caption Afghan interpreters worked with the Army on the frontline in Helmand Province

Afghan interpreters who served with British troops fighting against the Taliban will be able to stay in the UK for free, the home secretary has said.

More than 150 Afghans given five-year residency permits said they faced being sent back to Afghanistan when they expire, unless they paid £2,389 to apply for indefinite leave to remain.

Sajid Javid said the fees have been waived.

He said the interpreters "had put their lives at risk" for the country.

The home secretary said about 400 former Afghan interpreters have relocated to the UK as part of the government scheme.

Mr Javid said: "The local Afghan interpreters worked in dangerous and challenging situations, regularly putting their lives at risk.

'Waiting for death'

"We have always been clear that they will be able to stay in the UK with their families and today I have announced that they will be able to do this for free."

Defence secretary Gavin Williamson had earlier called for the interpreters to be allowed to stay for free.

He said he was "thrilled" at Mr Javid's announcement and it was "important we deliver" for the interpreters.

Interpreter Mohammad Walizada, who worked for the British military between 2009 and 2015 and relocated to the UK in 2016, said the situation "should never have happened in the first place".

The 27-year-old said being forced to return to Afghanistan would be like "waiting for your death to come".