Hottest early May Bank Holiday Monday expected

Temperatures could reach 27C (81F) in parts of England on Monday, which would make it the hottest early May Bank Holiday on record.

The south-east can expect the highest temperatures - while Wales and Scotland could also see temperatures in the mid to high 20s, BBC forecasters said.

The warmest early May Bank Holiday Monday on record was 23.6C, in 1999.

But this Monday could be "the hottest since 1978, when bank holidays were inaugurated," said BBC Weather.

The average high for the May Bank Holiday in London is around 18C.

The highest temperatures of 26C and 27C are expected in south-east England, particularly around west London.

In East Anglia temperatures could reach 25C, while northern England and Wales are likely to have highs of 23C.

It will be slightly cooler in south-west England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, with most places between 19C to 22C.

The highest May temperature recorded in the UK was on 29 May 1944, when Regent's Park, Horsham and Tunbridge Wells reached 32.8C (91F).

The month's lowest temperature was on 1 May 1979 - 1.6C in Knockan Rock in the Highlands.