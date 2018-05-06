UK

Royal baby photo brings back precious memories for families

  • 6 May 2018

A photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge of baby Prince Louis being kissed by his older sister has brought back fond memories to many families of their own children's first pictures together.

Image copyright Joanna
Image caption Alexander, 5, looking delighted to meet his day-old sister Miya born in October
Image copyright Emma Louise
Image caption "Unconditional love from the very moment they set eyes on each other." Elle, 4, meeting baby Brooke, born on 12 April 2018
Image copyright Hannah Jones
Image caption "One of the most overwhelmingly emotional times of my life." Hannah Jones remembering her daughter meeting baby Oscar last year
Image copyright LouiseEmery
Image caption A "magical moment" for Charlie, 5, holding his baby brother Max last year who had been in the neonatal intensive care unit for 40 days
Image copyright Emily Mead
Image caption Edward, 2, meeting Margot Louisa Mary after she was born on Valentine's Day this year. "To say he was besotted is an understatement," their mum said
Image copyright Charlotte Lomas
Image caption Amelia cuddling her sister Eliza on the baby's first morning at home

By UGC & Social news

