A photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge of baby Prince Louis being kissed by his older sister has brought back fond memories to many families of their own children's first pictures together.

Image copyright Joanna Image caption Alexander, 5, looking delighted to meet his day-old sister Miya born in October

Image copyright Emma Louise Image caption "Unconditional love from the very moment they set eyes on each other." Elle, 4, meeting baby Brooke, born on 12 April 2018

Image copyright Hannah Jones Image caption "One of the most overwhelmingly emotional times of my life." Hannah Jones remembering her daughter meeting baby Oscar last year

Image copyright LouiseEmery Image caption A "magical moment" for Charlie, 5, holding his baby brother Max last year who had been in the neonatal intensive care unit for 40 days

Image copyright Emily Mead Image caption Edward, 2, meeting Margot Louisa Mary after she was born on Valentine's Day this year. "To say he was besotted is an understatement," their mum said

Image copyright Charlotte Lomas Image caption Amelia cuddling her sister Eliza on the baby's first morning at home

