Image copyright PA Image caption A dog walker enjoys the bluebells at the Blickling Estate in Norfolk

Britain looks set to enjoy record-breaking sunshine, with highs of 28C predicted on the final day of the bank holiday weekend.

The warmest May Bank Holiday Monday on record was 23.6C, in 1999. Today could be the hottest since 1978, when the holiday was introduced.

The South East, the Midlands and East Anglia are likely to be hottest spots.

But the Met Office's Charlie Powell said the top temperature would be "the exception rather than the rule".

"I think for most places, if you take the bulk of England and Wales for example, we're looking at somewhere around the low to mid 20s mark," he said.

The average high for the May Bank Holiday in London is about 18C.

Image copyright @GeorgiaTurner Image caption So many people decided to head to Brighton and other South Coast seaside destinations that Southern Rail "strongly advised" passengers not to travel

Much of the UK has been blessed with blue skies and sunshine across the three-day holiday weekend, leading to busy roads and overcrowded trains as people flock to the coast.

Temperatures peaked on Sunday at 26C in Northolt in north-west London.

Meanwhile, Wales saw a top temperature of 23.6C in Llysdinam, Powys, and in Scotland the mercury reached 21.8C in Edinburgh.

In Northern Ireland, the highest recorded was 20.8C in Katesbridge.

Image copyright Gillian Brady/@GBrady_ Image caption The scene at Fisherrow Harbour in Musselburgh, East Lothian, was a serene picture of blue