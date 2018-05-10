Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

US detainees thank God and Trump

Image copyright Reuters / AFP

Three American men held prisoner in North Korea are on their way home, due to land about 07:00 BST in Washington. They had been jailed for anti-state activities and placed in labour camps. The White House says they seem to be in good health and will be welcomed by President Trump himself.

Who are the three? Here's our profile of them. More important than who they are, though, is what their release represents - another step along the road of improving relations between Washington and Pyongyang. They were freed as a goodwill gesture after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo travelled to North Korea to work out logistics for a meeting between his boss and Kim Jong-un. Indeed, in a tweet announcing the detainees were on their way home, President Trump revealed that a date and place for that face-to-face had been set.

Preparations for such an historic meeting require careful choreography and delicate diplomacy - even just choosing a venue will have been fraught with difficulty, as the BBC's Joel Gunter explains. Neither man is likely to want it to be on the other's home turf, so possible contenders include China or somewhere in international waters.

Star's diagnosis revealed

Dame Barbara Windsor is suffering from Alzheimer's. The 80-year-old actress - an Eastenders matriarch known for her battle cry "Get outta my pub!" - was diagnosed in 2014, her husband says, but is only now making the news public. Alzheimer's causes memory loss, confusion and speech problems, and Scott Mitchell said his wife's struggles were now hard to hide. Dame Barbara - who appeared in nine Carry On films in the 1960s and 70s - was made an MBE in 2000 and a dame in 2015 for services to drama.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Fergie on the mend

The news that Sir Alex Ferguson had suffered a brain haemorrhage shocked the football - and wider - world last week but now Manchester United have announced he is out of intensive care. The club said he would continue his rehabilitation as an inpatient at Salford Royal Hospital. The 76-year-old retired as United manager in May 2013 after winning 38 trophies during 26 years in charge. His former footballing foe, outgoing Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, said the update on his health was "fantastic news".

Where are the guns coming from?

A spate of shootings made headlines over the bank holiday weekend, adding to a picture of rising gun crime. But where are these weapons coming from? The BBC's Reality Check team has been having a look.

Five reasons the Home Office can end careers

By Dominic Casciani, BBC home affairs correspondent

The Home Office is the arm of government where at any given moment the political equivalent of a grenade can go off without notice, potentially destroying the careers of ambitious ministers - and occasionally their officials too. The latest victim is Amber Rudd. Rather than being daunted by the prospect of walking into the department, her successor, Sajid Javid, has promised a new approach. But he's also on a steep learning curve, because the Home Office is such a hard place to run.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Brexit dominates several front pages again. The Daily Mail quotes senior Conservatives who want to rein in what it calls "out of control" peers it believes are wrecking the government's EU Withdrawal Bill. The Daily Express says it's a battle between "the will of the people" and the "highest ranking members of the British aristocracy". The Daily Telegraph reports that the NHS is planning to ask 999 callers to show live video footage of their injuries before they decide whether to send an ambulance. The health service also provides the Guardian's lead. It claims hospitals and GP surgeries are to end the controversial practice of sharing patients' details with the Home Office. The practice, it says, was a key element of the so-called "hostile environment" approach to illegal immigration.

Daily digest

Ed, Rita and Calvin Young stars jump up the rich list

RBS Bank agrees $4.9bn (£3.6bn) penalty to end probe into its activities

Fox cubs Five people to be charged with animal cruelty

Brexit bill Food costs could rise sharply, peers warn

If you see one thing today

Harry and Megan already got married!

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Is eating plants wrong?

If you read one thing today

'I'm sad that I didn't have sex until I was 37'

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

12:00 UK interest rate announcement from the Bank of England - a rise had been on the cards but recent poor GDP data may make it less likely.

On this day

1994 Nelson Mandela becomes South Africa's first black president after more than three centuries of white rule.

From elsewhere

What I learned from a month of mobile-free travel (Daily Telegraph)

The ethical stripper dismantling stereotypes (Refinery 29)

European companies rushed to invest in Iran. What now? (New York Times)

Meet the students being paid up to £3,750 to test flu vaccinations (New Statesman)