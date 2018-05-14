Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Military personnel in Salisbury following the poisoning attack

MI5 boss warns over IS and condemns Russia

The head of MI5, Andrew Parker, will warn in a speech later that so-called Islamic State aims to commit "devastating" and "more complex" attacks in Europe. This comes after one person was killed and four others were injured by a knifeman in Paris on Saturday. The attack was claimed by IS.

Mr Parker will say the UK has thwarted 12 terror attacks since the Westminster attack last year.

He will also criticise Russia for the "deliberate and targeted" poisoning of ex-KGB agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury in March. Moscow - which denies any involvement - has created a "fog of lies", Mr Parker will add. Here's what we know so far about what happened in Salisbury.

Kidnapped Brits 'very grateful' after release

Britons Bethan Davies and Robert Jesty, among several people kidnapped when their vehicle was ambushed in DR Congo last week, say they are "very grateful" following their release. Park ranger Rachel Masika Baraka was killed during the incident at Virunga National Park. The park has declined to say how the two Britons came to be released and whether the kidnappers were detained.

Victims of serious crime face arrest

The BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has learned that more than half of UK police forces are handing over victims of crime to the Home Office for immigration enforcement. One woman who was beaten by her partner in the street was herself then arrested. Campaigners say the approach is stopping vulnerable people - including rape victims - reporting crimes, and that this is playing into the hands of traffickers.

Royal wedding: A week of build-up

Preparations for the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday are in full swing. As ever, speculation about the dress is building - so, what will she wear? And, here's what we know so far about the big day.

Why does Ebola keep coming back?

By Dr Charlie Weller, head of vaccines, Wellcome Trust

While we can identify high-risk areas, it is unrealistic to expect that we could ever eradicate this disease and impossible to know when or where the next outbreak will occur. Fruit bats are thought to be the main host of the disease, but it is also introduced into the human population through close contact with the blood, organs or other bodily fluids of other infected animals. These can include chimpanzees, gorillas, monkeys, antelope and porcupines. We can, however, stop outbreaks becoming epidemics and we can better protect people.

What the papers say

The Times and the Daily Telegraph lead on MI5 boss Andrew Parker's criticisms of Russia. The Times says that, in his speech later, he will accuse Moscow of "flagrant breaches" of international law, while the Telegraph reports that he will call for "shared strength" and co-operation among European intelligence agencies. Meanwhile, the Guardian prints the names of all 71 people known to have died in the Grenfell Tower disaster on its front page, as it begins a series of stories commemorating them. And the i shows a picture of former Culture Secretary Baroness Jowell, who died of cancer at the weekend, calling the government's doubling of investment in brain cancer research by the government "her final victory".

Daily digest

Jerusalem embassy US officials, including Ivanka Trump, to attend opening ceremony

Bafta TV Awards Britain's Got Talent, Love Island and Blue Planet II win

Royal Navy Nuclear submarines to get £2.5bn boost

Mental illness Sharp rise in treatment referrals in children aged under 11

'My name is also Kim Jong-un'

Kenya's basic income experiment

Image copyright US Geological Survey

Why does lava stop flowing?

Lookahead

10:00 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan outlines his country's foreign policy priorities and the strategies for achieving these, in a speech at London's Chatham House.

18:00 Manchester City's Premier League-winning side parade the trophy around central Manchester in an open-top bus.

On this day

1957 There are cheers in the House of Commons when the government announces it is abolishing petrol rationing, which has been in force for five months following the Suez crisis.

