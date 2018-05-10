Image copyright Getty Images

The UK government has apologised to a Libyan dissident and his wife after its actions contributed to their detention, transfer to Libya and his torture by Colonel Gaddafi's forces in 2004.

Prime Minister Theresa May said Abdul Hakim Belhaj and Fatima Boudchar had suffered "appalling treatment".

The government will pay Ms Boudchar, who was pregnant at the time, £500,000.

Mr Belhaj says an MI6 tip-off helped the US kidnap the couple in Thailand in 2004 to return them to Libya.

Once there, Mr Belhaj alleges he was tortured by his Libyan jailers.

In a letter read out in the Commons by Attorney General Jeremy Wright, Mrs May said UK actions had contributed to the couple's capture and that the government had "shared information" about them with "international partners".

Mr Wright said Mr Belhaj had not sought and would not receive financial compensation.

The letter said: "It is clear that you were both subjected to appalling treatment and that you suffered greatly, not least to the dignity of Mrs Boudchar, who was pregnant at the time.

"The UK government believes your accounts. Neither of you should have been treated this way. The UK government's actions contributed to your detention, rendition and suffering. The UK government shared information about you with its international partners."

Mrs May also wrote that the UK "should have done more to reduce the risk" of the pair being mistreated, saying: "We accept this was a failing on our part. On behalf of Her Majesty's government, I apologise unreservedly."

A leading opponent of the then Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, Mr Belhaj says he was abducted in Bangkok - along with his wife, then five-months pregnant - while attempting to fly to London to claim asylum in the UK.

Mr Belhaj was jailed upon his return to the country, while Moroccan-born Ms Boudchar was released shortly before giving birth.

Once regarded by Western intelligence services as a terrorism suspect, Mr Belhaj alleges he was questioned by British intelligence officers during his detention.

Who is Abdul Hakim Belhaj?

Abdul Hakim Belhaj led an Islamic fighting group against the Libyan government

Mr Belhaj was born in 1966 in the Souq al-Jumaa area of Tripoli and studied at al-Fateh University, where press reports say he earned a civil engineering degree.

He became an opponent of Libyan leader Col Muammar Gaddafi and commanded the now defunct Libyan Islamic Fighting Group which staged a low-level insurgency war and three times attempted to assassinate Col Gaddafi.

He fled the country in 2001 but was arrested three years later in Thailand and was returned to Libya by, he says, the CIA.

He then spent six years in prison where he says he was tortured regularly. Mr Belhaj is now a politician in Libya.