The government has agreed that two experts will now sit with the judge investigating the Grenfell Tower fire, following pressure from campaigners.

They had called for a diverse panel to oversee proceedings, saying the inquiry risked being a "whitewash".

Theresa May said those appointed will have the "breadth of skills and diversity of expertise" to examine the reasons behind the disaster.

The blaze in west London on 14 June last year killed 71 people.

The second phase of Judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick's inquiry will start hearing evidence this month.

Up to now he had been helped by a legal team, civil servants and three assessors.

But survivors' groups had been urging the prime minister to bring in the panel to help oversee the hearings.

More than 156,000 people signed a petition calling for individuals from a range of backgrounds to sit alongside Sir Martin.

The Grenfell United group said the change in the government's stance had come about after lots of hard work.

The group, which represents survivors and the bereaved, said it would mean the inquiry could "get to the truth of why our community was not listened to when we raised concerns".

Adel Chaoui, the Grenfell United spokesman who lost four relatives, said survivors were "relieved" by the announcement.

He added: "This panel means that the inquiry will have the expertise it needs to get to the truth of why our community was not listened to when we raised concerns, why such a dangerous refurbishment could be allowed to go ahead and all the issues that led up to that awful night."

Skills and expertise

Mrs May had previously rejected calls for additional panel members.

In a statement, Mrs May said she took the decision "to ensure that the inquiry panel itself also has the necessary breadth of skills and diversity of expertise relevant to the broad range of issues to be considered in phase two, and to best serve the increasing scale and complexity of the inquiry".

Damel Carayol presented Theresa May with a print of his painting inspired by the tragedy

The announcement came the day a group of people affected by fire were invited to speak to the prime minister at Downing Street.

Among them was artist Damel Carayol, who lost his niece in the fire. He presented Mrs May with a print of his painting entitled Grenfell Tower: Eyesore!! Final Straw.

Downing Street said the print would be displayed in No 10.

MPs will also hold a debate about the Grenfell fire in the Commons on Monday.