Britons held in DR Congo freed

Two Britons held hostage in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been released unharmed, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has announced.

Mr Johnson paid tribute to the DRC authorities and the Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation for their "tireless help".

The hostages are receiving "support and medical attention", according to a statement by Virunga National Park.

A park ranger killed by the kidnappers has been named as Rachel Masika Baraka.