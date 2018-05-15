Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Gaza violence: Fresh protests expected

More demonstrations are expected in the Palestinian territories today, following the killing of 55 people by Israeli troops in Gaza on Monday. Tensions are likely to be particularly high where funerals for those killed are taking place. Tuesday also marks the 70th anniversary of what Palestinians call the Nakba, or Catastrophe, which saw thousands flee as Israel was being created in 1948.

Monday's violence came as the US opened its embassy in Jerusalem, which has incensed Palestinians, who claim the eastern part of the city as the capital of a future Palestinian state. Palestinian officials said about 2,700 people had been injured.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his military had acted in self-defence against Gaza's Islamist rulers, Hamas. Hamas wanted to destroy Israel, he added.

So what, if anything, can be done to resolve the settlement issue?

Meghan Markle's father may not attend wedding

As the build-up to Saturday's royal wedding continues, there's doubt over whether Meghan Markle's father, who is due to walk her down the aisle, will attend. Thomas Markle, known as a shy and reclusive figure, told the TMZ website at his home in Mexico that he would not be coming. This followed reports that he had staged paparazzi shots of himself being measured for a suit. Kensington Palace called the issue "deeply personal" for Ms Markle. Here's what we know so far about the wedding.

How long are you going to live?

Life expectancy is on the rise. People born in 2016 will have, on average, seven more years before they shuffle off this mortal coil than those born a quarter of a century earlier. But factors including your gender and country also make a difference to your chances of racking up big numbers. The BBC has put together a calculator, so why not have a go to see where you are on the global likely longevity scale?

The UK's rapidly changing mixed-race population

By Prof Lucinda Platt, London School of Economics

That an American actress and model born to a white father and a black mother is marrying Prince Harry has been described as a milestone for the Royal Family. But what do we know of the lives of other people of dual heritage in the UK and how they compare with those from other backgrounds? One of the most striking things about the mixed-heritage population of the UK is that while we know it has grown rapidly, we don't know how large it actually is.

What the papers say

Scenes of the violence in Gaza dominate several of the front pages. The Times reports that children were among those killed, while Metro's headline is "Carnage in Gaza" and the Daily Mail's is "Bloodbath". The Mail also reports that Meghan Markle has pleaded with her father to attend the royal wedding. The Sun and the Daily Star cite a report that Thomas Markle suffered a heart attack last week.

Daily digest

Camera doubts Facial recognition systems "staggeringly inaccurate"

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Boris Johnson must raise case with Iran, says imprisoned mother's husband

First Lady Melania Trump undergoes surgery for "benign kidney condition"

Royal wedding We've discussed the dress, now what about the groom's get-up?

If you see one thing today

The Soviet spy scandal

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Machu Picchu: Secrets of a forgotten city

If you read one thing today

Image copyright FAMILY PICTURE

The secret executions in Europe

Lookahead

09:30 The Office for National Statistics releases unemployment figures for the three months to March.

19:45 Aston Villa host Middlesbrough for the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final, with Villa having won the first leg 1-0.

On this day

1957 The UK explodes its first hydrogen bomb - above Christmas Island - as part of a series of tests in the Pacific.

