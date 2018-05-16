Image copyright Reuters

Three-year-old Princess Charlotte will be one of six young bridesmaids at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kensington Palace has said.

Her elder brother, Prince George, aged four, will be a page boy alongside three other young boys.

So far, the details of the bridesmaids' dresses and the page boys' uniforms remain under wraps.

Ms Markle, 36, will not have a maid of honour as she wanted to avoid choosing just one of her closest friends.

As well as his niece and nephew, Prince Harry has also picked three godchildren - three-year-old Florence van Cutsem, two year-old Zalie Warren and Jasper Dyer, six - to have starring roles on his big day.

Ms Markle's goddaughters, Remi Litt, six, and her elder sister, Rylan, seven, will also be joining the procession of bridesmaids.

And the three children of one of her best friends, Jessica Mulroney - Ivy, four, and Brian and John, both seven - will complete the picture.

Jessica is married to Ben Mulroney, a Canadian TV host and son of former Canadian prime minister, Brian Mulroney.