Fixed-odds betting machine stakes cut

They've been described as the "crack cocaine" of the gambling world, with customers able to bet up to £100 every 20 seconds on electronic casino games. But the government has announced new rules setting the maximum stake on fixed-odds betting terminals at £2.

Anti-gambling campaigners, who call the machines addictive and potentially ruinous, have welcomed the move. But William Hill, which makes just over half its revenues from fixed-odds betting terminals, argues that half of Britain's betting shops could come under threat, with about 20,000 jobs going.

Here's the story of one man who lost £5,000 in just 48 hours. And we take an in-depth look at the controversy over the terminals.

Grenfell review: Ban on flammable cladding 'won't be proposed'

The BBC understands that a commission on building regulations set up following the Grenfell Tower fire will not propose an outright ban on flammable cladding. Its chairman, Dame Judith Hackitt, is instead likely to call for a different system for managing building safety. Architects, building firms and Grenfell survivors have backed a ban on using combustible materials in construction. The commission's report is out later today. Seventy-one people died in the fire in the west London tower block last June.

Trump discloses 'Stormy Daniels payment'

US President Donald Trump has officially disclosed his reimbursement to his lawyer, who paid porn star Stormy Daniels to hush her claims of an affair. The filing shows he paid Michael Cohen between $100,001 (£75,000) and $250,000 for expenses incurred in 2016. Mr Trump has previously denied knowing of a $130,000 payment. He also denies having sex with Ms Daniels in 2006. The BBC's Toby Luckhurst looks at why the Trump-Daniels story matters.

Royal wedding: Rehearsal and more build-up

Only two big sleeps to go now. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot at Windsor on Saturday - with a rehearsal taking place today - and we've got plenty of stuff to keep you going until then. First of all, try our quiz on royal weddings past. And then, why not have a look at what are the most popular days to get married. Also, Charmaine, a royal "superfan" from Canada, tells us about herself. Here's all you need to know about the wedding?.

We're off to the royal wedding

By BBC Stories

Twelve-year-old Jorja is back home from school. She tugs off her school tie and slumps on the sofa. Budgerigars squawk and the family's six dogs bark and yap as Jorja recalls the moment her mum sat her down and told her she was invited to the royal wedding.

"I think I may have woken the neighbours up with my screaming," she says. "I wasn't allowed to tell anyone for five days but I did tell my best friend," she confesses. Her first thought was the dress. After 10 hours searching online, she found The One, her mum, Gabrielle, jokes.

What the papers say

Royal wedding fever continues, with the Sun reporting that Meghan Markle's half-sister has described their father Thomas as being "alone and upset in hospital" following his heart surgery. The Daily Mirror quotes Meghan Markle's brother Thomas Jr as saying she will be the "perfect modern princess". Meanwhile, the Times leads on a report that chief constables are thinking of arming police with handguns to counter a "terrorist threat in rural areas". And the Daily Telegraph says the government is prepared to keep the UK in the customs union beyond 2021.

Daily digest

Vape pen Explosion pierces Florida man's cranium, killing him

Dementia Exercise programmes "don't slow brain decline"

Mothercare Retailer "set to rehire boss and close 50 stores"

Stan Lee Comic book legend, 95, sues old company for $1bn

Lookahead

11:00 England manager Gareth Southgate holds a press conference, following the announcement of his 23-man World Cup squad on Wednesday.

12:00 A national memorial for British victims of terrorism overseas is unveiled in Staffordshire.

On this day

1978 The coffin containing the body of film legend Charlie Chaplin - missing since his grave was ransacked 11 weeks ago - is found.

