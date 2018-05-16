Image copyright EPA Image caption Cladding on the Grenfell Tower was blamed for the spread of the fire that cost the lives of 71 people

Government funding for the removal of dangerous cladding from some tower blocks in the wake of the Grenfell fire has been announced by Theresa May.

Only buildings owned by councils and housing associations will qualify for funding, the government has said.

The prime minister said "immediate action" was needed to remove cladding similar to that blamed for the spread of the Grenfell fire from high-rise buildings around the UK.

The work will cost an estimated £400m.

Mrs May told MPs that fire and rescue services had visited more than 1,250 tower blocks around the country since the fire on 14 June last year, which cost the lives of 71 people.

Cladding on 228 buildings failed safety tests after the disaster.

On Thursday, Dame Judith Hackitt, the senior engineer responsible for reviewing the building regulations in the wake of the Grenfell fire, will publish her final report.

"As we approach the anniversary of the appalling tragedy that was the Grenfell Tower fire, our thoughts are with the victims and survivors and all those affected by that tragedy," said Mrs May.

The prime minister added that while councils and housing associations "must remove dangerous cladding quickly", the new scheme should not undermine other "important maintenance and repair work".

Privately-owned tower blocks will not be covered by government funding and some residents have been asked to foot the bill for replacement panels.