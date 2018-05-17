Royal wedding 2018: Rehearsal takes place in Windsor
With two days to go until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry, the town of Windsor is playing host to a rehearsal of the newlyweds' carriage procession.
International broadcasters and more than 100,000 people from around the world are in Berkshire before the wedding on Saturday.
Crowds lined the streets as the military helped staged a rehearsal of the couple's carriage procession.
